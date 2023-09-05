Bryan Cass of Huntertown, a Trine University student in Angola, was named to the president’s list for the summer 2023 term. Cass is majoring in manufacturing technology. To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750 to 4.000.
The following Trine University students in Angola completed degrees at the end of the second summer 2023 term: Evin Devito of Columbia City, completing a degree in Psychology-BS; Abigail Glenn of LaOtto, completing a degree in business administration; Ethan Moore of LaGrange, completing a degree in finance; Rye Stevens of Pierceton, completing a degree in biology; and Bryan Cass of Huntertown, completing a degree in manufacturing technology.
Collegiate notes publishes academic honors earned by area university students. Colleges and universities submit information about academic achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.