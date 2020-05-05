WAKARUSA — A car show is being held on June 13 to benefit a local woman’s brother diagnosed with cancer in January.
Jeromie Henderson, better known as Worm to his friends, is being treated at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Elkhart County. He is the brother of Steuben County resident Jessica Henderson.
“There is going to be a silent auction at his work hosted by his boss and fellow coworkers,” said Henderson. “Worm works hard. He has six kids and seven grandkids.”
The event is hosted by S&S Automotive, 66485 S.R. 19, Wakarusa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is the first car show at the facility and will feature food, live music and a variety of collector vehicles. Admission and parking are free.
All proceeds will go to Worm.
Those who want to enter the show may call 574-862-7924 or email to kaci@ssautowaky.com.
