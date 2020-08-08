Jenise, a girl, was born Aug. 2 to Karl and Lori (Helmuth) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Alivia Ann, a girl, was born Aug. 3 to Joseph and Julie (Miller) Nisley, Goshen.
Naomi Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 3 to Ryan and Jayne (Yoder) Mast, Millersburg.
Isaiah Jon, a boy, was born Aug. 6 to Marion and Wilma (Lambright) Bontrager, Wolcottville.
Jenean Sue, a girl, was born Aug. 6 to Melvin and Carrie (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Lyndon Joel, a boy, was born Aug. 6 to Dennis and Amy (Kemp) Fry, Topeka.
Jack Riley, a boy, was born Aug. 6 to Jonathan and Laura (Miller) Yoder, Middlebury.
