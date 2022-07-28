KENDALLVILLE — Twenty local acts will take the stage Friday night for the third annual “Noble County’s Got Talent” at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.
Theater educator Craig Munk will serve as master of ceremonies for the program, directed by East Noble theater director Josh Ogle.
“Noble County’s Got Talent” will showcase a variety of acts, including singers, instrumentalists, bands and dancers.
A panel of three judges will select the winners of cash prizes, $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.
Judges include Bri Spellman, a trained dancer from Fort Wayne Dance Collective; Betsy Ley, a trained opera singer, pianist and a former member of Heartland Sings; and the 2021 “noble County’s Got Talent” winner, Gabrielle Seitz. Seitz will also perform during the show.
