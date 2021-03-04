LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital is hosting a Check-Up Day Thursday, March 25. In addition to offering low-cost blood tests, the event will include the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography, creating easy access to a variety of wellness screenings.
To follow health and safety protocols, all services will be available by appointment only, and face masks are required for everyone older than age 2.
Blood tests
Like previous Check-Up Days, low-cost blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages:
Wellness Package A: Lipid profile and Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, $35.
Wellness Package B: All tests in Wellness Package A, plus a Hemogram, $45.
Wellness Package C: All tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), $80.
Wellness Package D: All tests in Wellness package C, plus Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) for males over 50, $105.
For blood tests included in one of the Wellness Packages, it is recommended that patients fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Single tests available are: Hemogram, $10; PSA, $30; TSH, $30; Hemoglobin A1C, $20; and Vitamin D, $40.
Appointments for blood draws will be available between 7 and 9:30 a.m. Prepayment is requested. To make an appointment for a blood draw, call 260-347-8125.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
The Care Mobile will be at Parkview LaGrange Hospital between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as part of the Check-Up Day on March 25. A mobile doctor’s office on wheels, it offers a convenient care option for families with children from newborn to age18.
Available services include: Wellness visits, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, immunizations, and childhood health and safety education.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services. To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography
The Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach brings high-quality, life-saving mammography screening to women across northeast Indiana. As part of the Check-Up Day, the coach will be at Parkview LaGrange Hospital from 7 a.m. to noon.
Francine’s Friends offers convenience and privacy for mammograms, which take about 15 minutes. Specially trained technicians from the Breast Diagnostic Center (BDC) provide the mammography service.
The American Cancer Society recommends that every woman receive her first mammogram at age 40 and then each year afterward. All women over 35 are welcome, insured or uninsured. BDC will bill insurance companies directly for insured women. For the uninsured, BDC offers a reduced rate if payment is made the day of service. Funding is also available for women who need assistance.
To make an appointment for the Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach, call 260-483-1847 or 1-800-727-8439, ext. 68120.
For more information about additional Check-Up Days in 2021, please visit parkview.com/checkupdays.
