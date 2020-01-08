Ashton Reed of Rome City was named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list at Bradley University.
Reed is majoring in studio art and is among the 1,900 students named to the list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Ill.
Diana Ramirez, a senior psychology major from Ligonier, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester dean’s list at Goshen College. Ramirez is a graduate of West Noble High School.
The dean’s list includes students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
