NORTH MANCHESTER — What connection could Manchester University in northern Indiana have to the United Nations — a global organization that brings nations together to discuss common problem and find shared solutions in a troubled world?
Andrew Cordier, who graduated from Manchester in 1922, was a key player in drafting the United Nations founding charter and a stalwart advocate for peace. Later a professor at the college in North Manchester, he attended the Dumbarton Oaks Conference to help write the proposal for the UN and later officially joined as executive secretary to the president of the general assembly.
Manchester seniors Christopher Carroll, Omar Gadzhiev and Bradley Miley will talk about Cordier, the United Nations and Manchester’s historical relationship with the institution at a presentation at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4 in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus.
“Manchester and the United Nations: The Legacy of Andrew Cordier” is part of the Ideas, Values and the Arts series at Manchester, intended to expose students to a variety of cultural, artistic and intellectual experiences.
Manchester is one of six colleges across the nation grounded in the values and traditions of the Church of the Brethren, a historic peace church, and Cordier had a bold vision for peace among nations.
“A war-worn world needs our philosophy and examples of peace, a luxury-mad world, with yawning chasms between rich and poor, needs our examples of the simple life,” he said in a letter to a past Manchester president.
Manchester in 1948 launched the first undergraduate peace studies program in the world.
The presentation will conclude with a discussion about Manchester’s Model UN Club activities on and off campus.
Manchester’s Model UN team won three awards at the 42nd Annual Model United Nations Security Council Conference for University Students (Model UN) in Indianapolis this fall. Gadzhiev is president and Carroll is vice president of Manchester’ Model UN Club. Miley has been active in the club throughout his time at Manchester.
