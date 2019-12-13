MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues Fest is set to return to downtown Marshall on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
The festival is a Marshall favorite featuring specialty wine and beer tastings on Friday night and a blues concert at The Franke Center on Saturday.
The event will again feature spectacular live ice carving by master sculptor John Merucci. The theme for this year’s festival is “Carnival on Ice,” and the sculptures will include a carousel, animals and other photo-friendly, carnival related designs. Carving will take place downtown from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until completion.
Friday’s wine and beer tasting will take place at 10 downtown business locations: The Mole Hole, The Green Scene, Living MI, Serendipity & The Brew Coffee Cafe, Pure Eden, Quality Engraving, State Street Pawfitters, Handle & Hinge, End Studio & Gallery and Hodges Jewelers, 6-10 p.m. Individuals over 21 years old will be able to purchase a wristband at any location for $25 and receive 10 wine and beer tastings. At each location, participants will receive a 2-ounce pour of wine or beer and delicious appetizers from local restaurants. Unique pottery goblets made by East End Gallery artist Romelle Frey will be available for an additional $15 each. Goblets will also be for sale beginning on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 29 and 30 at select locations.
On Saturday, stroll the streets of downtown Marshall and admire the carnival-inspired sculptures while completing your downtown shopping. The festival caps off on Saturday evening when The Franke Center for the Arts will host the annual Winter Blues Festival. Starting at 6 p.m., local musical favorites The Fat Animals will open the night in the Downstage Club. A barbecue dinner from Zarzuela, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. At 8 p.m., headliner Wayne Baker Brooks will take the main stage.
“Wayne Baker Brooks is a member of the Chicago Blues hall of fame and a phenomenal musician,” said Dave Deppe, The Franke Center’s events manager. “It should be another great night of music at the Franke.”
Concert tickets can be purchased online ($28 advance, $30 door) at Frankecenterforthearts.org or by calling the Franke Center for the Arts at 269-781-0001.
“The Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues Fest is a great excuse to get out of the house in the middle of winter,” said Jacob Gates, The Franke Center’s executive director. “By the time February rolls around, I think we’re all ready for a little excitement. What better way than tasting some beer and wine with your friends and taking in some great music, all while benefiting The Franke Center and MAEDA?”
The festival would not be possible without the sponsorships from Eaton, Oaklawn Hospital, Grand River Brewery, Kellogg Community Credit Union, FUG, Hemmingsen Drugstore, Southern Michigan Bank and Trust, Highpoint Bank, MAEDA, Marshall Eye Care, Townsquare Media and FireKeepers Casino Hotel.
For more information on this weekend, visit frankecenterforthearts.org. Ice Wine Beer and Blues is a fundraiser for The Franke Center for the Arts and MAEDA.
