DAR hears from Noble Trails president
ALBION — Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails, Inc., recently gave a program about the history and construction activities of the Fishing Line Trail to members of the Galloway-Prentice Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Future plans for the trail include connecting to trails in Fort Wayne and LaGrange County.
The chapter’s next meeting is Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at Pizza Depot in Albion. For more information about NSDAR, the local chapter or to attend a meeting, contact GallowayPrenticeNSDAR@gMail.com.
Skate Night returns to Youth Center
KENDALLVILLE — Children in kindergarten through grade 6 are invited to Skate Night at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., every Monday, beginning Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission is only $1 each for the children. This includes rental of skates. Parents are free. “Full-boot, rink-style” skates are provided in the admission fee as the limited supply allows or children are welcome to use their own skates or blades as long as the wheels are non-marking. Skates provided by the Park do require the children wear socks.
Current COVID-19 guidelines are to be followed and will be enforced. Concessions are offered and adult supervision is present to help the children.
Good behavior is expected and required to attend. Children must be dropped off and picked up by an adult for their safety. Early arrival before 6 p.m. is discouraged.
If East Noble cancels due to bad weather, Skate Night is also cancelled.
Apple fritters, chicken sales to support St. John
KENDALLVILLE — St. John Lutheran School will have two fundraisers the weekend of Oct. 17-18 at two locations, the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 and in the St. John parking lot off of Rush Street.
Apple fritters will be sold Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with Nelson’s barbecue chicken, sold from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Apple fritters will be sold Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers may choose drive-up sales, preorder and prepay options by using the following link: https://form.jotform.com/202524402258043 to order and pay for fritters, chicken or “pit-tatoes.”
Customers select the day and time to pick up the order; all pickups are at St. John. A receipt, either on a phone or printed, is required to receive an order.
