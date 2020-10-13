ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at Trilogy Wealth Advisors, 211 E. Maumee St.
An Oktoberfest themed party will be held outdoors in Trilogy's "beer garden" (parking lot) to accommodate social distancing. Appetizers and drinks will be available.
If weather is uncooperative, the event will be moved inside.
Business After Hours is a monthly after-hours networking event open to all members of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
"As always, our BAH promises to be full of fun and networking," said a news release from the chamber. "We will be complying with all CDC guidelines and Indiana's face covering mandate."
Registration is recommended at angolachamber.org by clicking on the events tab or by calling the office at 665-3512.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy; continually acknowledging and honoring those from the business community and organizations that work towards these goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.