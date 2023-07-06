NORTH MANCHESTER — The Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp, the premier ukulele and harmonica event in North American, will take place Saturday and Sunday evening, July 8-10, on the campus of Manchester University in North Manchester.
These concerts are open to the public at 7:30 p.m. at Cordier Auditorium on the Manchester University campus.
The Saturday show presents the music of Neal Chin, Mika Kane, Charissa Hoffman, Gracie Terzian, Grace van’t Hof, and Andy Wilson.
Sunday features the music of Cynthia Kinnunen, Ukulenny, Bernadette Mata, Victoria Vox, Sandy Weltman, and Paul Simon’s Grammy award-winning bassist Bakithi Kumalo.
Now in its eighth year, Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp has established itself as the top ukulele and harmonica camp in the country, bringing the top artists in the industry to spend a weekend with students, teaching new skills and techniques while spreading the aloha spirit and camaraderie of the ukulele.
Audience members do not have to be a ukulele or harmonica player to enjoy the concerts; it’s truly some of the finest music you’ll ever listen to of any type. Expect an entertaining variety of styles and spontaneous collaborations between these world-class artists.
Admission is $20 for either evening or $35 for both. Students can attend for $10 per show. Tickets are available on a walk-up basis at the door.
A concert poster is attached. Visit midwestukecamp.com for further details.
