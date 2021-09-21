KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have fall crafts and programs to keep young patrons busy during October.
Fall Break projects will be available Monday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 9, at both branches. Youth in grades K-12 can stop in to create a craft of choice, painting a pumpkin or leaf ornament or making a stained glass leaf while supplies last. Other October programs are:
Dungeons and Dragons
Fridays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Tuesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Come play D & D. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
Preschool Storytime
Mondays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 10 a.m., Limberlost
Tuesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 10 a.m., Kendallville
Thursdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 6 p.m., Kendallville
Join us for stories, crafts, activities and more.
Yarn Apple Project
Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23, all branches
Youth in grades K-12 can stop in this week to make a yarn apple project! These projects are available at both library locations from Oct. 18-Oct. 23 while supplies last.
SparKits!
Monday, Oct. 18, beginning at noon, all branches
SparKits are back! The Kendallville Public Library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location (first come, first served).
