FORT WAYNE —The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies starting March 7, for a limited time. Results may help identify donations with antibody levels necessary to be processed into convalescent plasma and potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.
Donors should sigh up as soon as possible at Red CrossBlood.org. or on the blood Donor mobile app.
Donor results will be available in their Red Cross accounts on both RedCrossBlood.org and within the Blood Donor mobile app. While the results will not diagnose an infection, they may indicate a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19 following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether the donor developed symptoms.
Donors will get a mini-physical, including tests for heart rate, blood iron levels, and temperature. As always, if donors aren’t feeling well on donation day, they should stay home and take care of themselves and reschedule to donate at another time.
For March, the American Red Cross is partnering with Fanatics to rally Team Red Cross. In gratitude for donating blood, donors will score a $10 Fanatics e-gift card when they come in to give blood by March 31. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.
Go to RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment. Upcoming blood drives in the region are:
Tuesday, March 29: American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave, Garrett; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sponsor Code: amleggar
Tuesday, April 5: Stroh Church of Christ, 6540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 8: Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Drive, Kendallville, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9: American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 14: Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19: Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St., Topeka; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 22: American Legion Post 246, 210 E. Park Drive, Albion; noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4: Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S. S.R. 327, Helmer, noon to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 6: Ligonier Park & Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St., Ligonier; noon to 6 p.m. and Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., Kendallville; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Cole Center Family YMCA, 700 S. garden St., Kendallville; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Avenue, Garrett; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
