KENDALLVILLE — A stargazing party with the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society headlines the November program schedule at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
The Star Party is Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Kendallville with a 5:30 p.m. presentation, followed by observation at 6:30 p.m. The astronomical society will help with viewing Saturn, Jupiter, Stars, Galaxies, Nebulas, and Clusters.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs for the outdoor sky observation. The backup rain date is Nov. 18.
Here are the programs scheduled for November:
Youth Events
Preschool Story Time: Stories, crafts and activities for newborn to Age 5
Tuesdays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m., Kendallville
Thursdays, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., Kendallville
Mondays, Nov. 14, 21 and 28, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
Turkey Weaving: for Grades K-12, Nov. 14-19 at both locations. Stop by the libraries to create your own turkey weaving.
After School Explorers-Whipped Pumpkin Dip: hands-on cooking program for Grades K-5, Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m., Kendallville
No Bake Cookies: for Grades K-12 on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Make and decorate no-bake cookies.
Hedgehog Painting: for Grades K-12, Nov. 21- Dec. 3 at both branches .
After School Explorers-Games: for Grade K-5, Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m., Kendallville. Play games and enjoy popcorn.
Letters to Santa: Newborns through Grade 12 on Nov. 28 through Dec. 12. Kids of all ages can stop by the library, the Community Learning Center or Life and Family Services to write a letter to Santa.
After School Explorers-Big Blue Blocks: for Grades K-5, Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Dungeons and Dragons: for Grades 6-12. Tuesdays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville; or Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville. Game is limited to 10 players.
Adult Events
Fall Walk: Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Join a walk around Bixler Lake. Meet at the adult desk.
Pound Exercise: Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 45 minutes. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. Bring a mat if you have one.
BINGO: Friday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more.
Barre with Brittany: Friday, 18, at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, Nov. 14, 21 and 28 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager, and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Explore variations of the first tangle learned, a Crescent Moon, an easy drawing of a simple tangle with endless possibilities.
Baking with Grace: Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m., Kendallville. Grace will show you how to make Apple Dump Cake.
Matt’s Book Club: Book selection is “The Maid” on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Pick up a copy of the current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it.
Framed Pine Cone: Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., Kendallville, with Madison.
Mason Jar Gnome: Tuesday, Nov. 22, at noon, Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City. Decorate a mason jar to look like a gnome!
Candle Making with Murphy’s Town House: Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Learn to make a candle with Murphy’s Townhouse. Everyone will go home with their own candle.
Movie Night: “You’ve Got Mail” is showing on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Running time is 2 hours, so bring a dinner. Popcorn is provided.
All ages
Cortex Project-Turkey Wine Cork Place Cards: Nov. 14-23 at both branches. Visit the Cortex in Kendallville and Limberlost to create a place card for your Thanksgiving table.
Book and a Break: Monday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., Kendallville. Activities are provided for adults and children, giving parents time to unwind and talk to other parents. Please let the library know the ages of children attending.
Cortex Project-Pine Cone Animals: Nov. 28-Dec. 3, at both branches. Visit the Cortex in Kendallville and Limberlost to create a cute animal out of a pine cone.
