GOSHEN — When is a stick not a stick? How do you take leaves, mud, grass, and pine cones and turn them into something completely different?
Join a Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center educator in Goshen on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Goshen. Families will have the opportunity to explore as a family and use “loose parts” and your creativity to come up with a solution to a family challenge.
Closed-toed shoes, bug spray, and sunscreen are recommended. The cost is $5 per family and registration is required on the Goshen College website by Aug. 18 at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/category/event. Several modifications are in place to make this in-person program a safe place for exploring together.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. Recognized for its unique Study-Service Term program, Goshen has earned citations of excellence in Barron’s Best Buys in Education, “Colleges of Distinction,” “Making a Difference College Guide” and U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” edition, Visit www.goshen.edu.
