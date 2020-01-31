KENDALLVILLE — Past Rotary District Governor Dan Ryan traveled from DeMotte, Indiana, to award Chris Jansen, past president of Kendallville Rotary, the Rotary International Presidential Award for club program excellence for 2018-2019.
The Silver level award was only one of 15 in the district for “being the inspiration” for Rotary worldwide.
Additionally, the club was awarded two banners for Rotary Foundation participation — 100% participation by club members and more than $100 per capita donations.
Rotary International is an international service organization of 1.2 million members and 35,000 clubs.
Its mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.
