These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Lyndon Jay, a boy, was born Aug. 29 to Glen and Marla (Schlabach) Yoder, Ligonier.
Kylen Jace, a boy, was born Aug. 29 to Marion and Ruth Ann (Kauffman) Bontrager, Topeka.
Sarah Elizabeth, a girl, was born Aug. 30 to Marvin and Martha (Bontrager0 Troyer, Ligonier.
Addalyn Jane, a girl, was born Aug. 27 to Joel and Sara (Yoder) Hostetler, Shipshewana.
Carsyn Patrick, a boy, was born Aug. 26 to Alan and Jolene (Burkholder) Miller, Sturgis, Michigan.
Zachary Luke, a boy, was born Aug. 26 to Austin and Lisa (Lambright) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Emma Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 26 to Marion and Norene (Nisley) Miller, Shipshewana.
Chloe Danielle, A girl, was born Aug. 19 to Kevin and Elaine (Wingard) Yoder, Topeka.
Elijah Kade, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Kenneth and Lorraine (Raber0 Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Thomas Elliot, a boy, was born Aug. 18 to J. Franklin and Abigail (Hofstetter) Hershberger, Colon, Michigan.
