KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Alpha Associates of Tri Kappa held its last meeting of the chapter year on June 7 at the Community Learning Center.
Scholarship winners from East Noble High School were introduced by chairman Alisa Bloom. Katie West received the $250 Impact Award. She was in the Health Organizations Program at Impact Institute and will be attending Ivy Tech in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.
The winner of the $750 Academic Scholarship was Addison Dills, who will be going to Purdue University to major in biochemistry with her focus on entering pre-medicine.
Since Tri Kappa began as an organization in 1901, its fundraising efforts have been used to promote charity, culture and education throughout the state of Indiana. The three local chapters, Gamma Xi, Alpha and Beta Associates have given thousands of dollars to local students over the years to help with their career goals.
Before the meeting, member Jane Selke introduced her guest, Pam Lipasek, who may be interested in joining the chapter.
The business meeting was then called to order by President Dianne Trees, who conducted a memorial service for member Betty Preston. Preston passed away on May 23, 2023, with 69 years of dedicated membership in Gamma Xi and the Alpha Associate Chapter. Twenty members were in attendance.
Paula Graden presented the treasurer’s report and read the proposed budget for the 2023-25 biennium, which included an increase in the amount of the scholarships to be given. The new budget was approved..
Committee reports were given by Gretchen Riehm, who sent several cards and notes; Laurie Bloom, who read proposed bylaws changes to be voted on; and Nancy Diggins for the philanthropy committee. She thanked the members for their donations of pet food and money for the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Members voted to continue the Wine and Dine fundraiser, which has been successful for two years. A committee will lead the project.
Recording secretary Cindy Jollief gave a brief report on the trip to the Grand Wayne Center on May 17. They toured the facility, which will be the location of the 2025 Tri Kappa State Convention planned by the chapter. The ladies enjoyed lunch at Coney Island afterward and talking about ideas for the event.
The chapter will make a donation to Kendallville Public Library in appreciation for allowing members to meet there for many years.
As her last official duty as president, Trees conducted officer installation for new president Deb Hockley, vice president Diann Stienbarger, recording secretary Cindy Jollief, treasurer Paula Graden and corresponding secretary Betty Allen. The chapter presented Trees with a gift to thank her for her wonderful leadership the past two years.
President Hockley took over the meeting by thanking the hostess committee of Rose Barnum, Marsha Connolly and Marietta Hite for providing refreshments. After a summer break, the chapter will reconvene in September to plan for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.