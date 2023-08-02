LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to sign up for Check-Up Day at the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in Conference Rooms A and B on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road.
Wellness packages
Participants have a choice between two blood test packages. The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. Also, any of these tests can be added for an extra charge:
• Comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25;
• Complete blood count (CBC), $15;
• Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), $30;
• Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for men, $30;
The Diamond Package includes the two tests in the Green Package, plus the four optional tests listed above, for a total cost of $115. The Diamond Package can also be purchased without the PSA for $100.
Individuals who choose either wellness package can also add any of these additional tests:
• Iron, $15
• Vitamin B12, $25
• Vitamin D, $40
Either wellness package requires a 10- to 12-hour fast before the appointment. During fasting, it is OK to drink water to avoid dehydration and take regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125.
Single Tests
Apart from the wellness packages, three single tests are available. Fasting is not required for these tests:
• Glycohemoglobin A1C, $30
• TSH, $35
• PSA, $35
Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 260-347-8125. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable to take the call. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
For questions about which lab test options may be appropriate for you, please talk with your medical provider. Information about this event and other Check-Up Days can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
