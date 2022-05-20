Kaitlyn Ray, a senior at East Noble High School, is a recipient of Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship of $1,000. The scholarship program recognizes students for excellence in leadership and academics.Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.
Collegiate notes
Sheryl Prentice
