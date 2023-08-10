Trine University in Angola has awarded degrees to students who completed their requirements at the end of the summer 2023 term. These area students completed their degrees: Geoffrey Getts of Garrett, completing a degree in Grad Cert Secondary Education Pedagogy; Hay Louison of LaGrange, completing a degree in Mechanical Engineering; Kennedy Myers of LaGrange, completing a degree in Business Administration; and Kathy Price of Columbia City, completing a degree in Grad Cert Elementary Education Pedagogy.
Javier Perez of Columbia City has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
