Coraline Jackson
Coraline Annette Jackson was born Dec. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital to Heaven and Dustin Jackson of Fort Wayne.
She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long
She joins a sibling, Eliyonna Jackson.
Coraline Jackson
Coraline Annette Jackson was born Dec. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital to Heaven and Dustin Jackson of Fort Wayne.
She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long
She joins a sibling, Eliyonna Jackson.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.