FISHERS — The Headless Horseman Festival starts Thursday at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
The annual fall festival is full of activities, shows and family fun. During the haunted hayride, guests get chased down by the Headless Horseman.
This year, safety matters more than ever, and Conner Prairie has taken significant steps to make it safe for families to participate in their favorite fall festivals, said a news release. All CDC recommendations will be met, including the mandatory wearing of masks by staff and guests in all areas.
Details are at connerprairie.org. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate this year. They can be reserved on the web site.
A full list of activities is at connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/headless-horseman.
There is an all-new corn maze featuring a scary maze full of tricks and surprises that will be exclusively open during the Headless Horseman Festival.
The festival is open Thursday through Sunday and Oct. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25 and 29-30, 6–9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.