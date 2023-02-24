These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Faith Isabel, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to Lyle and Esther (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Ellie Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to Aaron and Emily (Lehman) Helmuth, Middlebury.
Kendra Danae, a girl, was born Feb. 21 to Clayton and Mary Sue (Bontrager) Eash, Ligonier.
Alyse Nicole, a girl, was born Feb. 19 to Wilbur and Katie Miller, Topeka.
Kaitlyn Joy, a girl, was born to Joas and Ida (Shrock) Miller, Middlebury.
Evan Daniel, a boy, was born Feb. 19 to Steen and Jenean (Bontrager0 Hochstetler, Middlebury.
Jamyn Isaiah, a boy, was born Feb. 19 to Steven and Anna (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Sarah Rose, a girl, was born Feb. 18 to Larry and Angela (Troyer) Troyer, LaGrange.
Ellie Noelle, a girl, was born Feb. 16 to Merlin and Eva (Miller) Petersheim, Topeka.
Eric James, a boy, was born Feb. 16 to Melvin and Krista (Lambright) Bontrager, Goshen.
Myra Alise, a boy, was born Feb. 15 to Mervin and Katie (Miller) Byler, Millersburg.
Joel Devon, a boy, was born Feb. 15 to Loren and SueAnn (Yoder) Beechy, LaGrange.
Alicia Kay, a girl, was born Feb. 14 to Clyde and Dora (Fry) Miller, Millersburg.
Brayden Cole, a boy, was born Feb. 12 to Nathan and Marilyn (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
Jeana Lorraine, a girl, was born Feb. 8 to Jamar and Mary (Miller) Slabach, Goshen.
Caleb Jace, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Delbert and Melody (Yoder) Weaver, Millersburg.
Alayna Kristine, a girl, was born Feb. 6 to Andrew and Lorraine (Kurtz) Borkholder.
