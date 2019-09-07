So, my question today is what are you praising the Lord about today?
So many times we go through the day and we complain. We complain about the weather. Can we change the weather? We complain about the speed of things. The drive-through is too slow. The cashier is too slow. The internet or my phone is too slow. Can we make those things go faster? Some times yes many times those things are simply out of our control. If we complain about much can we also praise about much?
Psalm 150: Praise the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens. Praise him for his acts of power; praise Him for His surpassing greatness. Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.
This Psalm is pretty clear. Praise. Praise the Lord.
So, I go through this day and praise … praise throughout the day. Today I got to sleep in, praise the Lord. Then the weather this morning was crisp and fall-like, praise the Lord. I spent time doing devotions, praise the Lord for His word. I got through McDonald’s quickly grabbing my favorite diet coke, praise the Lord. I got to my office and got some work done … not as much as I was hoping but able to work, praise the Lord. I packed my lunch so I had something to eat, praise the Lord. I spent time by Jimmerson Lake, what a beauty, praise the Lord! I had a great cup of tea, praise the Lord. I had a good meal at home, praise the Lord. I got to watch a movie at home due to technology it was one I wanted to see this summer, praise the Lord. My friend and I spoke after surgery and he is doing well, praise the Lord. I spoke to 3 out of 4 our children today, praise the Lord. I am ending the day with devotions, praise the Lord. My books for grad school arrived before it starts on Monday, praise the Lord. I am going to bed in my home I love, praise the Lord.
It is easy to go through a day and complain. It is easy to find things to tell others about that irritate us. It is healthier and better to live in an attitude of gratitude. Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord for the sunflowers that are popping out and making a beautiful appearance in our area. Praise the Lord for sunrises and sunsets that we are blessed to be able to see (when we do not sleep in). What do you need to stop and thank the Lord for? If you have been struggling with negativity lately is it circumstances or attitude? Praising the Lord changes both!
