KENDALLVILLE —Parkview Noble Hospital will offer low-cost blood tests Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Many of the blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages. Fasting for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw is required.
Wellness Package A: $35; Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, Lipid Profile
Wellness Package B: $45; all tests in Wellness Package A, plus Hemogram
Women’s Wellness Package: $80; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus A1C (diabetes screen) and TSH (thyroid screen)
Men’s Wellness Package: $105; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus A1C (diabetes screen), TSH (thyroid screen) and PSA (prostate screen)
A number of blood tests may also be ordered individually including a Hemogram ($10), TSH ($25), A1C ($20), PSA ($30), Ultrasensitive CRP ($20) and the Vitamin D test ($45). No fasting is required for these individual blood tests.
Participants who have a MyChart account will be able to view their results the following day. Test results will be mailed within a week for those without a MyChart link.
Payment for blood tests may be made by cash or check at the time of service. For additional information about the event, please call 260-347-8161 or email ann.kadish@parkview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.