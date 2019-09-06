SAN DIEGO — Private First Class Dane Hile, 19, of Kendallville graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp on Aug. 30 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, Calif. He successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training as one of 85 recruits in Hotel Company Training Platoon 2167.
After a 10-day leave at home, Hile will spend a week at the Fort Wayne recruiting office, then report to Camp Pendleton for two months at Infantry Training Battalion. He will report to his duty station after completing training at Camp Pendleton.
