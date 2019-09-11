Information clarified
for All Class Reunion
KENDALLVILLE — A news item about the Kendallville High School All Class Reunion, on Page A3 in Tuesday’s edition of the News-Sun, needs clarification.
The reunion date is Saturday, Sept. 21. Incorrect information on the reunion was submitted to the News-Sun.
The reunion committee has planned a tour of the former high school building, now the Community Learning Center, but the Sept. 21 tour is only open to alumni with reservations for the reunion. This tour is not open to the public.
Reunion guests taking the tour should use the Riley Street entrance and park in the north lot.
Julia Tipton, executive director of the Community Learning Center, has said there will be a public open house at a later date for the center.
DAV chapter selling
pork burgers Oct. 5
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 of Corunna will sell pork burgers as a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3. The rain date is Saturday, Oct. 12.
