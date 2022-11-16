ROME CITY — The Rome city Chamber of Commerce will present its annual “Lakeside Holidays” this weekend, featuring a holiday walk of five homes, several options for breakfast and lunch, and many bazaars offering items made by local artists, artisans and crafters.
Start the weekend off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with a lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree and Rome City’s bison, Roamin’ Roman. Caroling, cookies and hot chocolate will be provided by Vineyard Christian Church.
All other events are on Saturday. Here is the schedule:
5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Sylvan Shores Diner will serve breakfast, 611 Kelly Street Extended
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Brunch at the Rome City American Legion provided by the auxiliary, 615 Kelly Street Extended. Open to the public.
9 a.m. to noon: Orange Township Fire Department Boot Drive on S.R. 9
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Orange Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Craft Show, 101 Warrener Drive. Lunch menu includes soup, sandwiches and desserts.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Rome City United Methodist Church Craft Show and Cookie Walk, 297 W. Washington St. Serving sandwiches and desserts for lunch.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fancy Flowers & Greenhouse open, 907 Kelly Street
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Artisan Market, first floor, Sylvan Cellars Event Center, 2725 E Northport Road. Artisans are Alicia Cook Art; hand-painted, sewn and clothespin dolls, Jennifer Bolton; D&G Homegrown and Handmade, Deb and Greg Miller; Handmade Just For You, Alice Stiffner; Peanut Brittle from the West Lakes Lake Association; Pebble Art, Jackie Boyle; Silver Creations handcrafted jewelry, Seth Weaver; SOZO Studio, Peggy Tassler; and West Avenue Wood Works, Chip Meyer.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: American Elegance Homes, 461 Kelly St. is open.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa and his elves will be at the Limberlost Branch of the Kendallville Public Library, 164 Kelly St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities, crafts and cookies will be available all day.
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Sundaes on Sylvan will serve ice cream, sundaes and a special lunch, 253 Kelly St.
11 a.m.: Lunch starting at 11 a.m. at Sylvan Cellars, 2725 Northport Road. Sylvan Cellars is also serving holiday cocktails in addition to the regular menu.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: House Walk, various locations. Tickets are $10 per person and available the day of the event at Rome City American Legion, each home and the Artisan Market at Sylvan Cellars. Directions are on the brochure.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cookie and restroom break from the Holiday House Walk at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site. Stop into the gift shop and pick up a gift for your favorite nature lover.
Other holiday events
Sunday, Dec. 4
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: See the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site decked out for the holidays. Gene’s Cabin will be open and decorated according to her description of the Christmas of 1917, which she called “A Dream of Beauty.” Guests can enjoy live entertainment, holiday goodies and crafts. Santa will visit with children and families, so bring your list.
Saturday, Dec. 10
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Limberlost Library will be celebrating with milk, cookies, a visit from Santa and holiday crafts.
Committee members are Roberta Stone, Carolyn Johnson, Pam Lipasek, Diane Trees, Rhonda Stienecker, Lori Stout, Nancy Diggins and Debbie Walterhouse.
