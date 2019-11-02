These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Elizabeth Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 22 to Lyle and Emma (Yoder) Slabach, Millersburg.
Zachary Kade, a boy, was born Oct. 23 to Karl and Glenna (Mast) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Mason James, a boy, was born Oct. 24 to Karl and Anne (Wingard) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Leah Joy, a girl, was born Oct. 24 to Freeman and Edna (Schmucker) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Autumn Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 26 to Toby and Loretta (Yoder) Hochstetler.
Lanae Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 27 to John and LuEtta (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.