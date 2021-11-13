KENDALLVILLE – Due to the upcoming holidays, the Diabetes Support Group will not follow its last-Thursday-of-the-month meeting schedule in November or December. Instead, the group will have a special holiday meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse, and Caitlyn Bauer, MS, RDN, LD, community outreach dietitian, Parkview Noble Hospital, will share ways to enjoy the holidays while still eating mindfully with diabetes. And this holiday meeting comes complete with its own healthy snacks.
Past group members and members of the public seeking support and information for living better with diabetes are welcome to attend the meeting at the Community Learning Center (CLC), 401 E. Diamond St. in Kendallville.
Registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and face masks are required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend the meeting in person. While it won’t enable them to share the snacks, it will allow them to participate in the educational presentation and discussion. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register.
Meetings will resume with the start of the new year. The first meeting in 2022 will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the CLC. Dietitian Caitlyn Bauer will present on hydration and healthier alternatives to various sugar-sweetened beverages.
Additional resources are available to help manage diabetes. Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 260-347-8301.
