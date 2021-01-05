“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” — Mother Teresa
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
In 2021 there are a lot of people who are hurting. A number of people have lost their jobs, a number of local businesses have had to close, a number of people may not have the money to pay the rent, a number of people need help from food banks to put food on the table, and our essential workers have been stressed to the limit. It is hard to believe that in an affluent country like America there are so many people who need the help of others.
Mother Teresa wrote, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” This Roman Catholic Nun was a role model for living a charitable, selfless lifestyle. At the age of eighteen she moved to India where her mission in life was to serve the poor. Because of her life’s mission, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.
Each of us was given different talents and each of us can make a difference. Of all the years of my life, 2021 is a time when it seems very important that we each do what we can to help others. We all can do small things. Yes, if you are in a position to do so, you can donate money to any number of noble causes, but we can also donate our time to a number of causes that would be happy to have our help. Mother Teresa wrote, “Love cannot remain by itself-it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.”
So, I challenge each of you, as I challenge myself, to decide how I can make a difference. In what ways can I help someone on this journey we call life? Can I donate my time to a food bank, can I help a local church with one of their many missions, can I help at the local animal shelter, can I take the time to check in on a neighbor periodically who might be lonely or need my help, can I teach someone the skills that I am blessed to have? My contribution may not change the world, but if all of us do what we can in the capacity that we are blessed, the world will change for the better.
