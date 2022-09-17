In America’s early days, the Mississippi River served as a natural border to the fledgling nation.
But in the early 1800s, America started to turn its gaze west, and present-day Missouri became merely the first steps into the wide world of the American West.
Nowadays the United States extend from sea to shining sea, and in remembrance of the nation’s efforts to explore, claim and tame the west, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis serves as a monument to our country’s westward expansion.
The 630-foot-tall, 630-foot-wide, stainless-steel-coated monument is the world’s tallest arch. While several buildings in American tower over the Arch, it still holds the distinction of the U.S.’s largest man-made monument.
It’s also pretty accessible from northeast Indiana, just six hours away on an easy, straightforward drive along three Midwest interstates, making it a regional destination for families wanting to take a short sightseeing vacation.
Outside of the many monuments in Washington D.C., the Statue of Liberty in New York City and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, the Gateway Arch is one of the United States’ most recognizable and iconic man-made monuments.
The now signature Arch was the result of an effort starting int he 1930s in St. Louis to revitalize its waterfront along the banks of the Mississippi, while creating a monument and memorial to America’s great westward explorers such as President Thomas Jefferson, whose Louisiana Purchase bought America vast swaths of French territory west of the Mississippi, explorers Lewis and Clark and their government expedition explore and map the new territory, and the American frontiersmen who first ventured beyond the river to start to settle the land.
St. Louis demolished several blocks of buildings to clear the site for the monument development and the forthcoming National Park. In 1945, the architectual design contest was launched to seek a plan for what would become the central feature of the new park.
Over two and a half years, 172 potential designs rolled in, with a selection team narrowing down to their top five picks for the new monument.
On February 18, 1948, the selection committee made their winning selection, a unanimous decision picking the design by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen.
Saarinen’s design consisted of the 630-foot arch, a height that increased from his original submission, as the central feature of the new park, serving as a gateway into the western United States. The surrounding park was designed to be filled with trees, creating a lush and full green space on the banks of the Mississippi.
The Arch is embedded 20 feet into the ground for a foundation and is made up of equilateral triangles starting at 54 feet per side and narrowing as they move up until reaching the center at just 17 feet per side.
The Arch is made up of two carbon-steel walls and filled in the middle with reinforced concrete from the ground to 300 feet high. From there, the Arch is made up of only the carbon steel frame, with the entire structure plated in a shining stainless steel outer coat.
The Arch is earthquake resistance and also can sustain in strong winds up to more than 100 mph. Because of its height, the Arch’s design allows for it to sway slightly, about a foot-and-a-half each way, in the wind.
Construction was completed and the Gateway Arch was inaugurated on June 10, 1967, more than 30 years after the initial ideas emerged to establish a national monument in the city.
Aside from being tall and impressive to look at from the exterior, the Arch is hollow, allowing for operation of a unique tram system that allows for visitors to be transported up to the observation deck at the peak of the monument.
The observation deck is a tight space — 65 feet long by just 7 feet wide — a maximum capacity of only about 160 people.
Sixteen windows per side allow people to look out from the top of the Arch, with the west-facing windows giving a look immediately down at the Old Courthouse and St. Louis, while the east-facing windows look out over the Mississippi River and miles into neighboring Illinois.
Ticket for the tram ride to the top range from $15-19 for adults, depending on the day, while children under 16 run $11-15 and children under 2 are free.
Even if you’re not planning to take the tram to the top, admission to the museum, which enters at ground level but then runs underneath the Arch, is free, and there’s no cost to walk around taking photos, walking the riverfront or just relaxing on the Arch’s grassy mall, making it a sightseeing visit that could legitimately cost you nothing to see once you’re there.
The National Park is not just the Arch and the memorial to westward expansion, as the Gateway Arch National Park also includes the Old Courthouse, famous for being the courthouse in which Dred Scott, a slave, sued for his freedom after his owners took him from Missouri north in free states in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Dred Scott’s case eventually made it to the U.S. Supreme Court case as, Dred Scott v. Sanborn, with the court’s 1857 decision determining that people of African descent, regardless of whether they were enslaved or free, could never become U.S. citizens and therefore would never be afforded rights granted under the Constitution.
The decision — generally considered one of, if not the, worst decisions ever made by the Supreme Court — was reviled in the American north and became one more of many factors leading into the Americian Civil War.
For more information about the Gateway Arch and the national park, visit nps.gov/jeff/index.htm or gatewayarch.com
