Several members of the Noble County Gas and Steam Club enjoyed a spring plow day April 17 at the John and Lynn Reidenbach farm, west of Rome City. Participants included Bill Lovett of Kendallville with his 1959 Farmall 560; Phil Reidenbach of Kimmell with his 1955 Cockschutt 30; Larry Palmer of Albion with his 1936 Oliver 70; Adam Tomlinson with a 1951 Cockschutt 50, owned by Phil Reidenbach; John Reidenbach of Wawaka with a 1955 Oliver Super 88; Earl Thompson of Avilla with a 1939 John Deere A; and Hal Barker with his 1946 Farmall. Several members prepared ham and beans over an open fire for lunch, which included corn bread and cookies.
Plow Day puts vintage tractors to work
- By Sheryl Prentice sprentice@kpcmedia.com
