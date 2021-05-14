Several members of the Noble County Gas and Steam Club enjoyed a spring plow day April 17 at the John and Lynn Reidenbach farm, west of Rome City. Participants included Bill Lovett of Kendallville with his 1959 Farmall 560; Phil Reidenbach of Kimmell with his 1955 Cockschutt 30; Larry Palmer of Albion with his 1936 Oliver 70; Adam Tomlinson with a 1951 Cockschutt 50, owned by Phil Reidenbach; John Reidenbach of Wawaka with a 1955 Oliver Super 88; Earl Thompson of Avilla with a 1939 John Deere A; and Hal Barker with his 1946 Farmall. Several members prepared ham and beans over an open fire for lunch, which included corn bread and cookies.

