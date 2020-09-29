These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Karl Lee, a boy, was born Sept. 28 to Perry and Miriam (Hoschstetler) Lehman, Bristol.
Aleah Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 28 to Eugene and Eva (Miller) Schlabach.
Joshua David, a boy, was born Sept. 26 to LaVern and Danita (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Annabelle Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 23 to Joe and Amy (Yoder) Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Michael and Norma (Lambright) Kurtz, Topeka.
Geneva Rose, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Larry and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager, Wolcottville.
Caleb E., a boy, was born Sept. 19 to Ernest and Martha (Miller) Mast, LaGrange.
Kaylee Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 19 to Nate and Lisa Lehman.
Olivia Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 18 to Myron and Lora (Yoder) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Vanessa Grace, A girl, was born Sept. 11 to Alan and Kristine (Yoder) Lehman.
Kayleen Ranee, a girl, was born Sept. 11 to Norman and Mary Lou (Schrock) Miller, Middlebury.
Kyle Andrew, a boy, was born Sept. 10 to Jerry and Lou Anne (Lehman) Miller, Ligonier.
Lila Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 9 to Delmar and Betty Fern (Bontrager) Mast, Goshen.
Kathy Ranae, a girl, was born Sept. 8 to LaVern and Wanda Sue (Yoder) Miller.
Karlin Noah, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Joseph and Erma (Miller) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Joshua David, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Jerry and Rebekah (Fry) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
