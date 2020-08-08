Daylilies are one of the easiest perennials to grow and they can put on a great flower show to boot.
As their name suggests, blooms only last for one day. Depending on the cultivar, daylilies will bloom from May to September. It’s almost possible to have an entire growing season filled with blooming daylilies by combining a number of different cultivars with different bloom times.
Maintenance requirements are fairly low for these plants, but cutting them back and keeping their waste cleaned up will keep them healthier and blooming for years to come.
I like to trim back dead leaves and spent blooms during the summer as they wilt or brown. This keeps the plant looking tidy. Deadheading daylilies isn’t difficult, it’s just a bit time consuming and not something that needs to be done every day. Snap or cut off the seed heads to prevent the plant from spending energy on developing seeds. Flower stalks can be cut back once all the buds have bloomed.
Spent foliage can be removed in late fall. Leaves can be cut back to within a few inches from the ground in late fall. If you prefer, you can also wait to remove leaves in the spring, just as you see new growth emerging from the ground.
Divide daylilies in late summer after they are finished blooming. After cutting the clump apart, cut the foliage back to about five or six inches with scissors.
Daylilies like to be mulched. This keeps the weed population down and conserves moisture. They also like a spring application of fertilizer sprinkled around their base.
As always, Happy Gardening!
