Fear traps us. Fear can freeze us. Fear can cripple us. Fear can lie to us until we are not able to move forward! There is a great praise song by Zach Williams called “Fear is a Liar!”
The chorus says:
Fear, he is a liar
He will take your breath
Stop you in your steps
Fear he is a liar
He will rob your rest
Steal your happiness
Cast your fear in the fire
‘Cause fear he is a liar
So, how do we stop our fear?
First, let me say this; there is no shame in suffering from anxiety. It is a real thing. There is no shame in seeking medical help. There is no shame in seeking professional counseling. Those things are needed, and a doctor can guide you through the steps required for healing. It may take a lot of steps to heal. I believe that the first step is the Lord.
Here are some great scriptures for you to meditate on as you fight against the liar of fear/anxiety/depression those things that rob our joy! Are all verses that help in our healing:
Deuteronomy 31:6
Joshua 1:9
Isaiah 41:10
Isaiah 41:13-14
Psalm 27: 1
Psalm 46:1
Psalm 94: 19
2 Timothy 1:7
Luke 12: 22-26
Philippians 4:6-7 ”Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
That peace is what we are searching for to heal our souls. Take time to look up these passages. Read them and sit in a moment of stillness! Read them, placing them in your mind and heart. When we begin to fill anxious, you can call them from memory to help you breathe and function.
During a challenging time in my life, I would read Psalm 121 every morning and evening.
Psalm 121:
”I lift up my eyes to the mountains—
where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
He will not let your foot slip—
he who watches over you will not slumber;
indeed, he who watches over Israel
will neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord watches over you—
the Lord is your shade at your right hand;
the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
the Lord will keep you from all harm—
he will watch over your life;
the Lord will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.”
It helped me during a particularly difficult time to fall asleep in knowing that God was with me. It helped me when I woke up to know the Creator was watching over me!
Do not be let fear rob you of joy or freeze you in your steps! You can overcome and be so much more! Let the Lord be part of your journey!
