Comedian to headline St. Patrick’s fundraiser
KENDALLVILLE — Historic Downtown Kendallville will present Saint Pat’s Comedy Night on Saturday, March 18, featuring comedian Jeremy Nunes. The fundraiser takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Inspiration Ministries building at 112 S. Main St.
The evening includes specialty drinks, catered dinner, live entertainment, silent auction, door prizes and cash bar. Tickets are $60 each for persons age 21 and older and are available at www.kendallvillemainstreet.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Kristen Johnson at 260-318-0883 for information.
Blood drive is Feb. 7
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
