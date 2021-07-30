KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Extension Homemakers’ annual Bake-A-Rama contest attracted 51 baked entries at the Noble County Fair. The annual baking contest is held during Ladies Day at the fair.
All baked entries were on display for People’s Choice judging by fairgoers. Results were tabulated, then items were auctioned off to raise money for area high school student scholarships.
Auctioneer Don Oberlin helped the Extension Homemakers bring in $595. The highest bid was $37.50 by Harriett Stuff for Cinnamon Rolls made by Sharon Cripe. The annual Bake Walk, also held during Ladies’ Day brought in an additional $34.75.
The People’s Choice winner for each category of the Bake-A-Rama was:
Cakes: Peppermint Cupcakes with Peppermint Frosting made by Rachel Becker
Yeast Breads: Cinnamon Rolls made by Sharon Cripe
Quick Breads: Swedish Coffee Cake made by Judy Wright
Drop Cookies: White Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Cookies by Julie Becker
Bar Cookies: Santa’s Cookie Bars made by Ellen Campbell
Pies: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie made by Fancheon Resler
Sugar-Free: Golden Raspberry Pie made by Rose Craig
Kids: Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cinnamon Browned Butter Buttercream made by Lanie Martin
Miscellaneous: Reindeer Chow made by Melba Larrison
The Noble County Extension Homemakers thanks all the Bake-A-Rama bakers, bidders and buyers for their participation in the contest.
Other sponsors for Ladies Day at the Fair are Country Friends Extension Homemaker Club; Harriett Stuff for planning the programs; Auctioneer Don Oberlin of Oberlin Real Estate & Auctions; Noble County Extension Homemakers county officers; Purdue Extension Office of Noble County staff; Noble County Fair Board; and Noble County Pork Producers.
