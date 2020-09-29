INDIANAPOLIS — Take a glorious tour of Indiana through the eyes of 42 Hoosier artists at the Historic Indiana En Plein Air Art Show, Oct. 10 through Nov. 27 in the Indiana State Museum’s King Bridge Gallery.
En plein air refers to art that is made outdoors, as compared to working in a studio or other controlled setting.
The exhibit of 60 oil, pastel and watercolor paintings is included with admission to the Indiana State Museum. Adult tickets cost $17; seniors 60 years old and older pay $16; youth, ages 3-17, pay $12; and children younger than 3 years old get in free. Save $1 by purchasing tickets online at indianamuseum.org. The museum, located at 650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The artwork by members of the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association showcase views of the state from Lake County to Jefferson County, Steuben County to Posey County and many places in between. Steuben County’s contribution is by Douglas Runyan, and depicts Pokagon State Park in the spring.
“This exhibit combines the very best of Hoosier art and the accomplishments of statewide historic preservation,” says Mark Ruschman, senior curator of art and culture at the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. “We’re honored to host the inaugural exhibition for this unique artistic partnership between IPAPA and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.”
Each of the paintings in the show, mostly executed on-site, depict one of Indiana’s 2,000 listings on the National Register of Historic Places. They depict a full range of the state’s listed sites, from county seat towns to ethnic heritage sites, historic houses, farmsteads, grand civic buildings and tranquil parks.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology and IPAPA developed the exhibit and catalog to mark the 50th anniversary of Indiana’s historic preservation program. DHPA has just nominated the 2,000th property to the National Register, St. Ferdinand Parish Historic District in Dubois County.
“Plein air painting — the practice of painting outdoors — has a long and storied history in Indiana, inspired by the work of T.C. Steele and the Hoosier Group, Frank Dudley and so many others,” said Cathy Ferree, president and CEO of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. “What we see in the Historic Indiana En Plein Air show is that the beauty of the Indiana landscape continues to excite and motivate artists around the state to do their best work.”
After the exhibit closes at the Indiana State Museum, it will travel to Fort Wayne Museum of Art, where it will be on display from December through January. Other venues for the show include Historic Brown County Art Gallery, April through May; Richmond Art Museum, June to July; and Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart, August to September.
The exhibit catalog will be for sale at each venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.