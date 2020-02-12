Dessert, beer flights at Chapman’s
ANGOLA — Chapman’s Brewing Company, 300 Industrial Drive, is hosting a sweet Valentine’s event on Friday.
Starting at 4 p.m., desserts and beer will be served. Chapman’s favorites will be on tap at $7 for a flight of four.
In addition, there will be four specialty desserts: beeramisu; bacon, beer, potato chip and cookie bar; beer-infused mini cupcakes; and chocolate sandwich cookie bars.
A flight of four desserts costs $7.
For $12, one can get a beer and dessert combination flight.
