Pork burger sale benefits DAV
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 will have a pork burger sale Saturday at the House of Spirits parking lot, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3. The sale begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until the pork burgers are sold out.
