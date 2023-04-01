KENDALLVILLE — A western hoedown is the theme for P.U.L.S.E.’s annual senior citizens prom, to be held Saturday, April 15, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Door open at 5:30 p.m. with the dance beginning at 6 p.m. Savory food from Chick-Fil-A will be served. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased either at the Community Foundation of Noble County, 1208 E. Lakeside Drive, Kendallville, or at the Community Learning Center.
Guests are encouraged to dress in western wear to dance into the sunset to music provided by The Fords.
P.U.L.S.E. members will be visiting businesses, seeking door prizes for the dance.
P.U.L.S.E of Noble County is a youth-led philanthropic group with the mission to broaden Noble County’s horizons of education and service through philanthropy. P.U.L.S.E serves under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
