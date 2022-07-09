Vintage power group meets tonight
LAGRANGE — The Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Association will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in the annex building on the north side of the LaGrange County Courthouse. The group of vintage engine enthusiasts will finalize plans for a 40th anniversary show on Aug. 11-13. Call 260-585-0178 for information.
Open house celebrates council’s 45 years
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Council on Aging is hosting an open house and 45th birthday celebration Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at its new senior center, 561 S. Main St. The public may tour the new senior center, visit with community partners and enjoy light refreshments.
Farmers market now open on 2nd Tuesday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Farmers Market will be open for its first weekday market on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at the Community learning Center, 401 E. Diamond Street. The entrance to the parking lot is from Riley Street. Food trucks and music will be at the market Tuesday in addition to many local vendors.
Pork Producers announce fair schedule
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Pork Producers will sell pork burgers sandwiches and meals during the Noble County Community Fair at its building on the fairgrounds. The Pork Producers’ kitchen hours are:
• July 9 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• July 12 through July 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.;
• July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
• July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The fair stand is closed Sunday, July 10.
Lunch-In to benefit Avilla Legion
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240 will have a “Lunch-In” event Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avilla Town hall. The meal includes a choice of hamburger, pork burger or hot dog sandwich, chips and drink for $6 per person. All proceeds will benefit the legion post.
Howe Lions to sell chicken at two sites
HOWE — Howe Lions Club will serve King’s Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. until sold out at two locations, the Farmers Market in Howe and at the LaGrange County Courthouse.
Summit to bring recreation partners together
ALBION — A Noble County Parks & Recreation Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dekko Room, lower level, of the Noble County south Complex, 2090 N. S.R. 9.
The Noble County Parks & Recreation board of directors invites all partners and stakeholders in parks and recreation in the county to this opportunity to network, offer community and organizational updates, and share opportunities to collaborate and leverage funding. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3wGsO7u to attend.
