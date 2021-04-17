KENDALLVILLE — Summer is coming and so is the grilling season. A Tuesday class at The Community Learning Center will help backyard cooks keep the barbecue sauce off of their clothes.
The first of two sessions on making a chef’s apron will meet Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with instructor Shirley Johnson, the second session will be April 29.
Participants will learn how to read a simple pattern, how to lay out the pattern and cut out the apron, and use basic sewing machine skills on one of the CLC’s sewing machines to make the neck strap, ties and pockets. Scissors, thread and other sewing materials are provided.
The class is $10 for the two sessions. Students should bring 2 ½ yards of a fabric of their choice, washed and ironed, to the class.
Johnson said the best fabric choices are woven cotton, a cotton-polyester blend or denim, which would make a great Father’s Day gift. The fabric should be washable and durable, with medium to heavy weight.
Johnson said apron makers should have beginning or intermediate sewing skills, or want to learn them.
Time will be spent in the first class teaching the basics, then students will lay out their pattern on the fabric and cut out the apron.
“They will learn how to run a sewing machine, thread it, and stitch a straight line,” she said. “People who have never sewn at all can do this. They should let me know when they sign up.”
The sewing skills acquired in this class can be applied to other projects. Johnson is planning to teach a future class on how to make doll clothes.
Johnson is a professional seamstress and experienced instructor. She was a10-year members in 4-H sewing before earning a home economics teaching degree from Manchester College (now University). She is a trained sewing educator through Purdue University.
To sign up for the class, go to https://thecommunitylearningcenter.org/news/ and click on the registration form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.