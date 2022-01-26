KENDALLVILLE — P.U.L.S.E of Noble County will host a Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday, April 23, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. This year’s theme is “Black and White Casino” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to people who are 55 and older.
The prom will include dinner, catered by Don Chico’s restaurant in Kendallville, and dancing with music by The Fords. Dress is semi-formal.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Guests should RSVP by April 18 to the Community Foundation of Noble County-PULSE Prom, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier IN 46767. Call 894-3335 for information.
The Senior Citizen Prom is an annual event for P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, the youth philanthropic organization of the Community Foundation of Noble County. Members are service-minded youth who meet monthly to organize community projects that benefit Noble County and grant philanthropic dollars to other organizations.
P.U.L.S.E members represent Central Noble Community School Corporation, East Noble School Corporation and West Noble School Corporation. There is one student representative from each grade level from eighth grade through 12th grade, as well as homeschooled and private school members.
Through financial support from the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation of Noble County, these teens are taught the fundamentals of charitable giving. Community mentors and partners, including the three public school systems in Noble County, provide them with additional encouragement and support.
