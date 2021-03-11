I had a conversation with a dear friend, and we talked answered prayer. We also spoke about prayers you feel God isn’t hearing or answering. Do you have a long-standing prayer that you have been bringing before God? Many of us have one or two.
In scripture, we are told to cast our anxiety upon Him. 1 Peter 5:7 “Cast your anxiety on Him, for He cares for you.” We aren’t prepared, though, when the answer is silence or nothing changes. We can feel forgotten. We might feel unworthy. We might wonder why others’ prayers are answered and not ours.
When the answer doesn’t come immediately, does that mean the answer is no? What is God waiting for? We can see why prayers are delayed many times farther down the road. We also have to work on obedience; pray without ceasing.
Luke 11:9 tells us, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
There are teachers that I have heard that say there is not a limit to the number of times we ask and seek; it has to be persistent. Colossians 4:2 (GNT) “Be persistent in prayer, and keep alert as you pray, giving thanks to God.” We have been studying focusing on God for LENT, and this is an example of that. It is continuing to focus on God, giving Him our time and attention.
Let’s get real; we have to be praying continually, and many of us let it go and come back to it! When prayers aren’t answered, we tend to pull back from God. Instead of doing that, I think we have to press in closer!
Here are some ways:
• Listen to praise music or hymns
• Surround yourself with Godly people & talk to them
• Read scripture
• Pick a verse to cling to and write it down
• Talk to a Godly friend
• Review your answered prayers
When we are longing for an answer, we forget the prayers that we have had answered. This is one reason I journal to reflect on what He has done in the past. Were you healed from an illness? Was your loved one? Answer to prayer. Were you blessed with a new home? Your old one sold? Answer to prayer. Did you get money for a project or need? Answer to prayer!
Sometimes the answer is not right now! Sometimes the answer is to rely on God and His strength and focus on Him during this wilderness time! Sometimes other things have to happen that we have no idea about before the answer comes! The wait is painful and challenging, but your heart may be softening to what He will give you, and that can take time.
There are times the answer is “no.” There are times the answer is “grow first; learn first; focus on me first, etc.” There are times the answer is slow down; the answer is coming. There will be times everything is aligned, and the answer is a “go” or “yes.” Do not stop praying, and do not give praying.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
