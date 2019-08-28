KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library may no longer have “Food for Fines” since it is nearly fine-free, but the library continues to collect food and supplies for local food centers.
Patrons may drop off non-perishable food items or supplies such as paper towels or facial tissues to the library or its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Patrons who donate five items or more will receive a Kendallville Public Library pen as a thank-you gift. For every five items donated, patrons can enter to win an Amazon Echo Dot (enter twice for 10 items, three times for 15 items).
All donations go to the Friendship Connection in Kendallville and Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rome City. Friendship Connection especially has a need for low-sodium items, low- or no-sugar canned fruits, peanut butter, canned tuna, chicken or beef, and boxed potatoes.
Donated items must be new, in their original packaging and not past their due date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.