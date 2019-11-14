Libraries closed for Thanksgiving
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain closed through Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28. Both libraries will resume normal hours when they open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
Church to share Thanksgiving meal
LIGONIER — The Ligonier United Methodist Church will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 466 Townline Road. Everyone is welcome, but an RSVP is requested by calling the church office at 260-894-3765 if possible so that the church can adequately prepare the meal.
