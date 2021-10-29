First of two parts.
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering a variety of programs for adults age 18 and older during November. Please note that some programs are in collaboration with the Community Learning Center, and take place there instead of at the library.
Registration is required for most programs, which can be done by calling the library at 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Here is the program schedule for Nov. 1-15. The schedule for the second half of the month will be published soon.
Mini Pie Demonstration
Monday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Watch and learn how to make mini pies. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required.
Yoga with Brittany
Mondays, Nov. 1, 15 and 29 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Budgeting and Retirement with Gavin Lovvorn
Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Concerned about staying within a budget and saving money for retirement? Gavin Lovvorn will share some tips, and then answer your questions. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required.
Golden Hour
Thursday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., Community Learning Center
Seniors — this hour is for you! Each month the Kendallville Public Library will be at the Community Learning Center with different activities. That might be games, cards, or crafts. Stop in and see what we have for you.
Euchre Tournament
Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Play Euchre with the Kendallville Public Library for prizes at the Community Learning Center. Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner. Registration is required, and popcorn will be provided. If you are concerned about a long walk into the building, you can park in the Sheridan Street lot and you may enter by a side door.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations!
BINGO
Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Join us at the Limberlost Branch for a fun-filled hour of BINGO. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. This is a free event for adults ages 18 and older. Registration required.
Barre with Brittany
Mondays, Nov. 8 and 22, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany in the library for this workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body. To attend, please register.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany- Session Five: Clipboard Decorating
Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Complete a fun clipboard craft activity while learning about wellness. Join Brittany for the fifth session in a fun series of activities and information about wellness. Session five will include decorating a clipboard and having a wellness discussion on Accomplishment. Patrons can come to one or all of the workshop series.
Pumpkin Pie Garland
Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Madison will guide you through the steps to make a pumpkin pie garland for the holidays. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep: Soup
Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
It’s soup season! Join us at the Community Learning Center to meal prep some soup. At each event (one per month) you will learn how to make a meal your family will love. This event is at the Community Learning Center, and registration is required. It is free and open to adults age 18 and older. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
BINGO
Friday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us at the Kendallville Public Library for a fun-filled hour of BINGO. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. Registration required.
